Add WWE NXT Superstars Dan Matha (Dorian Mak) and Alyssa Marino, and NXT on-air talent Jon Quasto to the list of wrestlers, creative writers, producers, referees and other talent released on Wednesday by WWE, according to F4Wonline.com.

Below is the updated lists of confirmed cuts made on Wednesday by the company:

WRESTLERS:

* Alyssa Marino

* Dan Matha (Dorian Mak)

* MJ Jenkins

* Deonna Purrazzo

* Aleksandar Jaksic

* Rusev

* No Way Jose

* Mike Kanellis

* Maria Kanellis

* Primo

* Epico

* Rowan

* Sarah Logan

* Karl Anderson

* Luke Gallows

* EC3

* Drake Maverick

* Curt Hawkins

* Zack Ryder

* Heath Slater

* Eric Young

* Lio Rush

PRODUCERS (Furloughed or released):

* WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle (Released)

* Billy Kidman

* Mike Rotunda

* Pat Buck

* Fit Finlay

* Shawn Daivari

* Scott Armstrong

* Sarah Stock

* Shane Helms

* Lance Storm

COACHES:

* Serena Deeb

* Kendo Kashin

* Chris Guy (Ace Steel)

ANNOUNCERS:

* Aiden English

* Jerry Soto

REFEREES:

* Mike Chioda

CREATIVE:

* Andrea Listenberger

OTHER ON-AIR TALENT:

* Josiah Williams

* Jon Quasto

These cuts are a part of the coronavirus-related business changes detailed at this link and this link.

Stay tuned for updates and news on more releases.