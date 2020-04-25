In the latest AEW rankings, Cody Rhodes moved to the number one spot in the men's division with a 7-1 singles record in 2020. You can check out the full rankings here.

After the rankings were released, Rhodes commented, "Number one! #dothework."

An individual responded to Rhodes (who is also an AEW EVP) and believed fans would lose their minds if WWE had a rankings system with Triple H at the top, but Rhodes somehow receives praise. Triple H is currently the Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development for WWE, and a senior producer of NXT.

Taz responded to this claim by defending Rhodes and saying Triple H has been number one in WWE's "invisible ranking system" for a long time.

"H has been #1 in their INVISIBLE ranking system for around 15 years!" Taz wrote. "Also, [Cody Rhodes] puts over talent & doesn't bury & crush people behind their backs, I can go on forever with this, sir u think u know what the deal is...but u have no idea what u are talking about regarding this."

Rhodes is set to face Darby Allin on this Wednesday's Dynamite in a TNT Championship Tournament Semi-Finals Match. The winner will face either Dustin Rhodes or Lance Archer at Double or Nothing on May 23.

As noted, despite being number one, Rhodes can't challenge for the AEW World Championship as per the stipulation at last November's Full Gear when he lost to then AEW World Champion Chris Jericho.