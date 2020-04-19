A recent episode of Dark Side of the Ring centered on New Jack who achieved his most fame in ECW. The Blue Meanie was also a part of ECW at the time and helped Viceland get into contact with Jack and others interviewed during that episode.

Meanie discussed his involvement with Dark Side of the Ring when he joined The Wrestling Inc Daily podcast.

"I'm a big documentary fan so the guys from Dark Side of the Ring reached out privately and asked if I could put them in touch with New Jack," recalled Meanie. "I said, 'Absolutely.' I get his information and pass it along and maybe a month later they ask if I could get in touch with Sandman. I said, 'Absolutely.'

"As time flew by, I find out Season Two is coming up and I saw my name in the credits. That was pretty cool and I thought the episode was great. It was absolutely New Jack."

Meanie was also at the show when the Mass Transit incident happened and he recalled being confused when Transit showed up.

"That whole vibe was weird. When that kid showed up at the building, I thought he was part of building security. He was wearing a blue shirt, had a hat on and dress slacks. I didn't know who he was," stated Meanie. "The building supplies us drinks and he goes over and has some of our water and soda. I'm thinking, 'Why is the security guard drinking out water?'

"It turns out he's on the show. Then the kid sat down next to Taz and lit up a cigarette to which Taz got hot. I'm going, 'What is he doing?'"

Meanie then said Killer Kowalski would always come to the Massachusetts shows but for whatever reason he wasn't at this show. The kid said he trained with Kowalski and if Kowalski had been there, he'd have been able to say that was not true.

"It was an unfortunate situation, but you lie about your age and experience and you ask somebody to cut you. I was trained by Al Snow and he said to never let anyone else cut you because you know your pain threshold," said Meanie. "I would never let anybody else do that to me and if you're gonna let anyone else cut you, New Jack is the Da Vinci of blade jobs.

"It was unfortunate on all parts, especially the guys who almost lost their jobs. If the company shut down, nobody would have had a place to work."

During that Dark Side of the Ring episode, New Jack said he always wrestled while high on drugs like cocaine. Meanie was asked if it was common knowledge that ECW guys wrestled on drugs.

"I knew guys did stuff, but not to the point it was noticeable like Sandman. He walked into the locker room with a case that he had not yet opened," said Meanie. "There is stuff guys might have done in private or in the bathroom. I never saw anybody do anything, but I knew guys did stuff. If New Jack said he did coke before a match, okay [laughs]."

He then compared it to baseball players taking greenies back in the day and he doesn't care what others do to themselves as long as it doesn't negatively affect them.

From being a part of hardcore matches for years, Meanie took chair shots to the head in his younger days. With the knowledge of CTE, he was asked if he would have taken those shots knowing what he knows now.

"Definitely not. There's always guys on social media who sarcastically say, 'Oh, I thought taking chair shots was healthy for you.' Back in the 90s, people think since you have a thick skull, it's protecting your brain. Nobody realized that your brain rattles within that thing; it's like playing pinball. Knowing what I know now, I would tell a young Meanie to put your hand up or just feed your back. If I knew then what I know now, I would have never taken an unprotected chair shot. It's scary sh*t," said Meanie.

He was then asked how many concussions he had in his career.

"There was only one instance where I thought I might have got a dinger. That was my first year in the business. I was catching somebody on a dive and their ass drove me into the floor," recalled Meanie. "Next thing you know, I'm in the locker room asking when we're going out for our match. They were like, 'Oh, he has it.'

"I've been fortunate and being a comedy guy, I can count on one hand how many head shots with a chair I've taken. I'm not like Masato Tanaka and Mike Awesome who were like Tom and Jerry or Itchy and Scratchy with the chair shots."

The Blue Meanie's new podcast "Mind Of The Meanie" is now available on all podcast platforms. New episodes drop every Monday morning. Meanie's full interview with Wrestling Inc aired as part of a recent episode of our podcast, The Wrestling Inc. Daily.