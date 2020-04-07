The Miz announced this evening on Instragam that his and John Morrison's new song, "Hey Hey" is now available on Spotify and Apple Music.

As noted last week, the SmackDown Tag Team Champions released the song, "Hey Hey" to call out their WrestleMania 36 opponents. The music video currently has over 300,000 views on YouTube.

During the first night of WrestleMania 36, John Morrison defeated Kofi Kingston and Jimmy Uso in a Triple Threat ladder match to retain the SmackDown Tag Team Titles.

The Miz also commented about actor Paul Reubens (Pee-wee Herman) tweeting about the song in the announcement. Reubens had tweeted a few days ago, "Did you see?! I got name-checked by @WWE's The Miz & John Morrison in their new music video, 'Hey Hey'!"

Miz posted tonight, "Is there anything more hardcore than when @peeweeherman approves your track? The hottest rap of 2020 "Hey Hey" is NOW available on @spotify and @applemusic it's the #AnthemOfChampions"

John Morrison and The Miz first won the WWE SmackDown Tag Championships at Super Showdown in February. They defeated The New Day (Big E and Kofi Kingston).

Below you can see The Miz's Instagram post: