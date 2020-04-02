- WWE has released a new music video from SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Miz and John Morrison, as seen above. The "Hey Hey" song was released to call out their WrestleMania 36 opponents.

WWE currently has a Triple Threat Ladder Match for the titles advertised with Miz and Morrison defending against The New Day and The Usos. That match is expected to be changed during Friday's SmackDown on FOX when The New Day and The Usos appear on MizTV.

- FS1's replay of the 2020 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view on Tuesday at 7pm ET drew 421,000 viewers. This was the first time the event has aired on TV.

This served as the four-hour lead-in for this week's WWE Backstage episode on FS1, which drew 134,000 viewers, the second best audience of the year. You can click here for our full report on this week's WWE Backstage viewership.

- As noted, next Wednesday's WWE NXT episode on the USA Network will feature Tommaso Ciampa vs. Johnny Gargano, apparently filmed in an empty building away from the WWE Performance Center and Full Sail University. WWE is billing the match as "Blackheart vs. Rebel Heart: One Final Beat."

Ciampa has not publicly commented on the match but Gargano responded to a fan who asked how many times will this be for the former DIY partners. Gargano responded, "5.. SINCE 2016."

Gargano made another tweet and said the world will see that he is the better man after next week's match.

He wrote, "We've only had 4 matches against each other since 2016. I've won 2 (Cruiserweight Classic, New Orleans). He's won 2 (Chicago 2, Brooklyn 4) April 8th is the tie breaker and when it's over.. it's over. The world will know what you already do.. I am the better man. #JohnnyIn5"

Below is a WWE promo GIF for the match along with Gargano's full tweets:

