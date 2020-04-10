As noted earlier today, WWE has officially announced that The Revival's Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder have been released from the company.

It looks like we could see The Revival debut for AEW sooner than expected, if that is what they have planned for the future.

WWE Backstage reporter Ryan Satin noted on Twitter that Wilder and Dawson are not under a non-compete clause with WWE. They are now free to work for any promotion they want.

WWE noted in their announcement that the two have been granted their "immediate release" from the company. It's been rumored for more than a year that they have been interested in signing with AEW.

Stay tuned for updates on The Revival's post-WWE future.