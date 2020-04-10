Tommaso Ciampa rarely tweets but the WWE NXT Superstar has made his first public comments since losing the "Blackheart vs. Rebel Heart: One Final Beat" match to Johnny Gargano on Wednesday's show.

"I am not Goldie's Daddy. I am not the Face of NXT. I don't know what I am. More questions than answers...," he wrote.

There's no word yet on what WWE has planned for Ciampa and Gargano now that their feud is finally over.

For those who missed it, you can click here to see how Gargano celebrated the win with an addition to his trophy case at home.

You can see Ciampa's full tweet below: