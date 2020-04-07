- Above is the full match between IWGP Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and Hirooki Goto from NJPW Wrestling Dontaku in 2015.

- Oriental Wrestling Entertainment is going to begin streaming live on FITE, beginning this Wednesday. Below is the full announcement:

25 out of 200,000 Kung Fu students were chosen to become the next generation of professional wrestlers. OWE brings a unique mix of Kung Fu and pro wrestling inside of the squared circle. OWE PREMIERES for FREE this Wednesday (4/8) and Friday (4/10). Watch at breakfast at 8 am PT, lunch at 11 am ET or tea time at 4 pm GMT. Starting next week, OWE will air live every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

- Below is tonight's lineup for Impact on AXS TV at 8 pm ET. As noted, Impact is planning on taping more episode in Nashville later this week.

* The North (c) vs. Tessa Blanchard and Eddie Edwards (Impact World Tag Team Championship)

* Madison Rayne vs. Havok

* Chris Bey vs. Daga

* oVe (with Madman Fulton) vs. Tommy Dreamer and Rhino