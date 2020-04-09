As noted earlier at this link, this week's WWE NXT main event saw Johnny Gargano defeat Tommaso Ciampa after involvement from his wife, Candice LeRae.
The "Blackheart vs. Rebel Heart: One Final Beat" match was billed as the final Ciampa vs. Gargano NXT bout, taking place inside an empty warehouse with no commentary.
Triple H, NXT Producer & WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, and NXT General Manager William Regal took to Twitter after the match with reactions.
Triple H wrote, "Every bit of the brutality we expected between these two. Friendship, hatred, years of battling back and forth and @JohnnyGargano stands tall ... but was he the better man? #JohnnyWrestling #WeAreNXT @WWENXT"
Michaels kept it short and sweet, writing, "W.O.W. All I have to say. #WWENXT"
Regal thanked everyone involved and called it a very demanding & emotional night.
"A very demanding and emotional night for all the competitors. I would like to thank everyone involved that made tonight's @WWENXT happen, audience, competitors and crew and know that there are not enough words to allow me to express how thankful I am," Regal wrote.
You can see footage from the match above and at this link.
Below are the full tweets from Triple H, Michaels and Regal:
Every bit of the brutality we expected between these two. Friendship, hatred, years of battling back and forth and @JohnnyGargano stands tall ... but was he the better man?#JohnnyWrestling #WeAreNXT @WWENXT https://t.co/gSgMDNy5z5— Triple H (@TripleH) April 9, 2020
W.O.W. All I have to say. #WWENXT— Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) April 9, 2020
A very demanding and emotional night for all the competitors. I would like to thank everyone involved that made tonight's @WWENXT happen, audience, competitors and crew and know that there are not enough words to allow me to express how thankful I am.— William Regal (@RealKingRegal) April 9, 2020