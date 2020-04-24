- WWE continues to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Triple H on social media. As seen above, the latest episode of WWE's "List This!" series takes a look at 25 facts and stats about The Game.

- WWE Shop has released their latest Signature Series replica title to mark Triple H's 25th Anniversary Celebration, which kicks off during tonight's SmackDown on FOX episode.

The Triple H "25 Years" Signature Series replica includes Attitude Era title plates as it was the first WWE Title held by The Game. The strap features "details designed to evoke the essence of The Cerebral Assassin" with the front crafted into the shake of Triple H's symbol. The simulated leather strap is printed all over with crosses, skulls, and the Triple H 25th Anniversary logo. The tip features the number "XXV" in another tribute to the Hall of Fame career.

WWE has also released Signature Series title belts for The Rock, John Cena, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, and WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart. The Triple H title goes for $499.99. WWE has released Deluxe Limited Editions for the other Signature Series replicas, at $1,000.00, but there is only the standard edition available for Triple H. You can purchase his title below:

To celebrate his legendary career, #WWEShop has released the @TripleH Signature Series Championship Replica Title. Featuring #AttitudeEra Championship plates & a custom printed strap, every detail of this title is all about The Game! #WWEhttps://t.co/vdw0cbJjQf pic.twitter.com/Pz8qa3fGaw — WWEShop.com (@WWEShop) April 24, 2020

- As noted earlier this week, The Rock sent a special video message to Triple H via WWE's The Bump. You can click here for the full video and quote, along with how Triple H responded after watching it during his appearance on The Bump.

The Game also to Twitter to respond to the message from The Great One.

"Thanks to everyone on the show and to @TheRock for the video. Somehow after all the battles we've had, all the miles we've driven... you look the same (and made me look old!!!) To many more years, my friend," Triple H wrote.

Rock has not responded to that tweet as of this writing. You can see Triple H's full tweet below: