Vice TV's "Dark Side of the Ring" show has become one of their biggest series ever. The network is now looking to double-down on the pro wrestling docuseries and expand the franchise into new areas, according to Deadline.

Vice TV's Executive Vice President & General Manager Morgan Hertzan told Deadline that the show is now a "mega-hit" for the network, and they are receiving positive feedback from fans.

"We are eagerly looking forward to explore more ways to do more episodes of Dark Side of the Ring and Dark Side of other strands," he said. "We also are looking at all of our audience data and what people love about that show is, and are using it to inform other shows that we're greenlighting. The audience is telling us they love this kind of storytelling so we want to keep delivering on that over and over again."

You can click here to read our updated viewership report for the second season of the show. The first three episodes of this season made up the top three most-watched shows n Vice TV history, according to Nielsen. "Dark Side of the Ring" episodes also make up 5 of Vice TV's most-watched episodes among viewers in the key 18-49 demographic, and the 25-54 demo.

There's no word yet on if the "Dark Side After Dark" post-show will be brought back, but Vice is set to air "Extended Cut" editions of some of the episodes. The extended cut of the episode on the Chris Benoit tragedy will air on Monday, April 27 at 9pm and 10pm ET. The extended cut for the episode on the assassination of Dino Bravo will air on Tuesday, April 28 at 8:30pm ET.

As noted, next Tuesday's new episode will focus on David Schultz and his infamous slap to TV reporter John Stossel in 1984. You can see the trailer for that episode above.