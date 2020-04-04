Above is the WrestleMania Saturday preview show featuring Kevin Owens, Lacey Evans, Mojo Rawley, and others. Tonight's PPV begins at 6 pm ET with the Kickoff and the main card starts at 7 pm ET (latest card here). Night two of WrestleMania is tomorrow, beginning at the same times.

Before tonight's PPV gets going Vince McMahon and a number of other WWE Superstars have already taken to Twitter with their thoughts.

"The only #WrestleMania too big for just one night," Vince wrote earlier today. "Thank you to each and every member of the #WWE Universe who invites us into their homes for an unprecedented Showcase of the Immortals."

WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch commented, "Whatever happens at #WrestleMania I will always be grateful. I will fight as hard as I can, but it's not the same without you all there with me."

Cesaro and Drew Gulak will face off on the Kickoff and each spoke about their upcoming match.

"I've know @DrewGulak for 15+ years and this will be our first singles match," Cesaro revealed. "From humble beginnings to #WrestleMania, this is and will be special, I guarantee it."

"Before @WWEDanielBryan challenges @SamiZayn later tonight we're kicking off #WrestleMania with a lesson. Hope you brought your rain coat, @WWECesaro!" Gulak responded.

Naomi commented, "Today and Tomorrow is #WrestleMania ! Yessssssss! What a treat during this time."

Meanwhile, Zelina Vega is looking to add more gold to her stable of stars.

"Happy #WrestleMania Day. Back the winning team.. soon my whole squad will be dripping in GOLD."

