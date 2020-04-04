President Donald Trump is scheduled to have a phone call with all major league sports commissioners today at 12 pm ET, according to The White House.

ESPN's Adam Schefter is reporting Vince McMahon (WWE/XFL) will be on that call along with the following commissioners: Adam Silver (NBA), Cathy Engelbert (WNBA), Rob Manfred (MLB), Roger Goodell (NFL), Gary Bettman (NHL), Jay Monohan (PGA Tour), Dana White (UFC), John Middlebrook / Jim France (NASCAR), and Don Garber (MLS).

The exact topics weren't given, but will likely involve a timeline for when leagues can start up again due to the coronavirus pandemic that suspended this year's seasons for nearly all of the leagues mentioned above.

UFC's Dana White has maintained UFC 249 on April 18 will go on in a staff-only capacity.

Last week, WWE taped enough footage at the WWE Performance Center through Monday's post-WrestleMania RAW. Although, a report did come out that WWE may consider taking a break after WrestleMania with Florida recently issuing a stay-at-home mandate.

As noted, WWE has also cancelled all of its events in April.

The first night of WrestleMania takes place tonight at 7 pm ET (6 pm ET Kickoff), and the second night will stream tomorrow at the same times.