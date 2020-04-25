On this past Wednesday's NXT, Finn Balor was scheduled to face Velveteen Dream in the main event, but due to a pre-show incident in the locker room he was pulled from the match. Balor is currently feuding with Imperium, although it's still unknown exactly what happened.

Earlier today, NXT General Manager William Regal provided an update about Balor, confirming the NXT star was attacked and then left the building.

"Still looking into the events that transpired before #WWENXT on Wednesday evening," Regal wrote. "I can confirm that @FinnBalor was attacked and left the premises. He's received medical attention, but is fine."

Since the attack, Balor tweeted out, "Snakes in the grass. Snakes in the locker room. Someone just slithered for the last time."

Announced so far for this Wednesday's show is Charlotte vs. Mia Yim, and NXT North American Champion Keith Lee defends his title against Damian Priest.

