Rich Swann suffered a nasty broken leg in January and has been out of action ever since. His tag team partner Willie Mack discussed how Swann is doing when he joined The Wrestling Inc Daily podcast.

"He's doing good. He's doing better than he was before and is walking around. He's not 100 percent but he's getting close," said Mack. "His recovery process should be good in a few more months but we'll see. It will be good to have the homey back on the road again. I know he's going crazy not being able to wrestle and just watching us wrestle."

Mack has been with Impact for about a year-and-a-half and he talked about his journey to currently being the X-Division champion.

"It's been pretty good. It's like any other place where when you start off, it's like going to a new school. You've gotta make new friends and work your way up. I saw that me and Swann were doing our thing as a tag team. Then he got hurt and I went in and did that match by myself," recalled Mack. "I didn't come out with the victory but I came out with the fans' respect.

"Then the office figured out this guy can do some stuff. So, here we go and fast forward and I end up being the No. 1 contender for the X-Division Championship. The moral is everything takes time and don't be saying, 'I should have this and this.' Just wait and good things come to people who wait."

At Hard to Kill, Mack and Swann were scheduled to take on The North but Swann was hurt just days before. Thus, Mack took part in a handicap tag match and he talked about that unique experience.

"It was stressful. It was just whatever at first because I didn't think about it. But then when it was about to happen, I was thinking, 'Oh no. Why am I here?' I did the best I could and there was a moment in the match when I looked to tag out, but I'm like, 'Oh, Swann is hurt. I'm here by myself,'" said Mack. "So, I had to go another 10-15 minutes but it came out good. The crowd was in on everything I did and it amazed me that they actually got behind me."

Mack said some people talk about him like he's not special, but he always seems to win people over.

While Mack is the X-Division Champion, he doesn't fit the typical profile of an X-Division competitor. He was asked how comfortable he would be competing in an Ultimate X match.

"I'm down for anything but I don't know about going up there and climbing those ropes," admitted Mack. "I know my hands get sweaty from playing video games so imagine me trying to climb the ropes. I'll slip straight off like I've got butter on them."

Now that he's a first-time champion in Impact, Mack was asked what his focus is on now within the company.

"My mindset is to not be too greedy. I've got the X-Division right now, but that could eventually lead to the tag titles or the world title. But it all comes at its own time. Plus, you wanna get everything you can because we ain't got that long to live on this planet. So, I wanna make sure I do everything I can while I can," stated Mack.

X-Division Champion Willie Mack can be seen every Tuesday night, 8/7c, as part of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. Willie's full interview with Wrestling Inc aired as part of a recent episode of our podcast, The Wrestling Inc. Daily. Subscribe to get the latest episodes as soon as it's released Monday - Friday afternoon by clicking here.