Today's episode features:

Wrestling Inc.'s Justin LaBar joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* RAW latest record low viewership

* WWE and top officials being hit with class action lawsuits

* WWE reportedly being more open to granting talent releases

* Luke Gallows trademarking "Sex Ferguson"

* Moose bringing back the TNA World Heavyweight Championship

Nick's interview with legendary pro wrestling commentator Hugo Savinovich. Featuring Hugo discussing:

* How pro wrestling has been affected by COVID-19

* His thoughts on WWE WrestleMania 36

* Zelina Vega's new stable

* WWE's lack of creativity

* How he plans on retiring in 2025

Hugo Savinovich will be retiring from pro wrestling in February of 2025. To watch Hugo's emotional retirement announcement video please click HERE

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag looking at possible Disney World - WWE rides and attractions

