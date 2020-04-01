Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, which you can listen to via the player above. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today's episode features:

Wrestling Inc.'s Justin LaBar joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* AEW filming from an undisclosed location

* RAW's dwindling viewership

* WWE cancelling live events through April

* Backstage news on Austin Theory not catching Montez Ford

* Impact Wrestling signing Kylie Rae

Nick's interview with WWE Hall of Famer and AEW commentator Jim Ross. Featuring Ross discussing:

* Why he chose to write his follow-up to "Slobberknocker"

* His relationship with Vince McMahon

* WWE's "Dr. Heiney" sketch

* Why he's not on AEW TV at the moment

* Overcoming his opioid addiction

* Tiger King's Joe Exotic

Jim Ross' new book "Under The Black Hat" is available now and can be purchased HERE

