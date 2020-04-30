Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, which you can listen to via the player above. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today's episode features:

Wrestling Inc's Justin LaBar joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* Backstage news on Tony Khan writing AEW TV

* The latest on AEW doing medical tests at TV tapings

* The AEW TNT title tournament finals

* NXT promoting a stacked show for next week

* Zack Ryder teasing the return of the Internet Championship

* The Dr. D David Schultz episode of Dark Side of The Ring

Wrestling Inc. field correspondent Andy Malnoske's interview with IWPF President Seth Turner

