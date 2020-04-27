Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, which you can check it out in the player above. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Wrestling Inc's Michael Wiseman joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the weekend. Including:

* Backstage news on Vince McMahon's demeanor

* The latest on WWE's plans with Drake Maverick

* Velveteen Dream denying salacious allegations

* How COVID-19 concerns have affected NXT's commentary team

* Dustin Rhodes' controversial comments about re-opening the United States

* Tony Khan confirming upcoming live AEW TV shows

* Jordynne Grace calling out a "creepy fan"

* Howard Finkel's "Wrestler's Court" tale

Nick's interview with new Impact Wrestling X-Division Champion Willie Mack. Featuring Mack discussing:

* Winning the X-Division Championship

* How the title win felt in front of no fans

* How he celebrated his title win

* Which free agents he'd like to see compete in Impact

* Rich Swann's recovery following recent injury

The latest installment of The Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag looking at what classic pro wrestling you are watching during lockdown

