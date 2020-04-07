Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, which you can listen to via the player above. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today's episode features:

Second City Chicago's EJ Cameron joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* Dana White looking to do fights from a private island

* WWE reportedly trying to do live TV this week

* Backstage news on controversial Edge - Randy Orton spot

* RAW fallout

* Becky Lynch possibly continuing her feud with Shayna Baszler

* More pro wrestling shows being cancelled in Japan

Wrestling Inc. President Raj G interview with WWE Hall of Famer and AEW star DDP

The Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag looking at who you think Drew McIntyre should feud with first now that he's WWE Champion

