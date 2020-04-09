Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, which you can listen to via the player above. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today's episode features:

Wrestling Inc's Justin LaBar joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* John Cena's cryptic tweets about his future

* The latest on how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting WWE and AEW

* Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa's empty arena match

* NXT's Killer Kross - Scarlett Bordeaux tease

* Backstage news on Drew McIntyre's title defense against The Big Show

* Undertaker reportedly sticking to his American Badass persona

Wrestling Inc. President Raj Giri's interview with former Pro Wrestling Illustrated editor and publisher Stu Saks

The latest mailbag segment looking at which current female WWE Superstar you think would win a Brawl For All tournament

You can check listen to past episodes of The Wrestling Inc Daily here.