Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, which you can listen to via the player above. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today's episode features:

Wrestling Inc's Justin LaBar joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* The passing of Howard Finkel

* All of the talent and employees released or furloughed yesterday

* Drake Maverick still wrestling for WWE after his release

* Seth Rollins' defense of WWE

* Killer Kross attacking Tommaso Ciampa

* Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' response to possible McMahon - Trump influence

Wrestling Inc. field correspondent Scott Fishman's interview with Lilian Garcia

The latest mailbag segment looking at what you thought of yesterday's WWE releases and furloughs

You can check listen to past episodes of The Wrestling Inc Daily here.