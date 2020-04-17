Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, which you can listen to via the player above. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today's episode features:

Christy Olson joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* The morale in WWE following releases and furloughs

* Updates on non-competes for main roster and NXT talent

* Karl Anderson teasing a return to NJPW

* WWE's furlough packet

* Lana still playing into Rusev storyline

* NXT beating AEW in viewership yet again

* Roman Reigns expecting twins

Nick's interview with former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas

Nick's interview with Face To Face Wrestling owner and promoter Richard Borger

