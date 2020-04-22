Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, which you can listen to via the player above. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Wrestling Inc.'s Justin LaBar joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* Former XFL Commissioner Oliver Luck suing Vince McMahon

* Rob Gronkowski being signed to the NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers

* Backstage news on the "John" who spoke out about WWE's TV tapings

* Monday's historically low RAW rating

* Fans criticizing Nia Jax for her toss of Kairi Sane

* WWE changing directions with Lana - Lashley

* The Revival becoming The Revolt

Wrestling Inc. field correspondent Scott Fishman's interview with The Big Show Show's Allison Munn

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag looking at what tag teams you would create using pro wrestlers from different companies

