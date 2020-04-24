Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, which you can listen to via the player above. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today's episode features:

Christy Olson joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* Vince McMahon reportedly in a "bad mood"

* Highlights from the WWE Q1 2020 Earnings Call

* AEW reclaiming the top viewership spot from NXT on Wednesday nights

* AEW possibly returning to live TV on May 6th

* Backstage news on WWE's "mystery hacker" angle on Smackdown

* Triple H advocating for a two-night WrestleMania

* Dark Side of The Ring's success

Nick's interview with AEW Champion Jon Moxley. Featuring Moxley discussing:

* His performance in the upcoming film "Cagefighter"

* Why he chose to take the project on

* How it is being AEW Champion while no crowds can be at shows

* His showdown with Killer Kross before debuting for AEW

* His surprise appearance on WWE Backstage

* The culture of AEW

AEW Champion Jon Moxley stars in the new film Cagefighter, which will make it's debut May 16th via FITE.tv.

The full audio from WWE's Q1 2020 Earnings Call with Vince McMahon

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. mailbag discussing the idea that a released WWE Superstar could be Smackdown's mystery hacker

