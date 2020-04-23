Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, which you can listen to via the player above. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Wrestling Inc's Justin LaBar joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* WWE's controversial storyline with Drake Maverick

* Scarlett's WWE NXT debut

* The payoff to MJF's "injury angle"

* Dustin Rhodes not retiring

* Cody Rhodes' AEW video game update

* WWE SummerSlam not yet being cancelled

Nick's interview with Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champion Ethan Page

