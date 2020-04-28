Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, which you can listen to via the player above. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today's episode features:

Second City Chicago's EJ Cameron joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* WWE furloughing Gerald Brisco

* WWE releasing Cain Velasquez

* Friday's Smackdown doing the lowest viewership for a FOX episode yet

* Samoa Joe returning to RAW commentary

* WWE nearly making a deal regarding their Network

* How WWE pays it's talents

* WWE selling Boneyard Match dirt

Nick's interview with Ring of Honor commentator Ian Riccaboni. Featuring Riccaboni discussing:

* ROH going dark

* How ROH is taking care of talent

* The big plans ROH had before going dark

* Which recently released WWE talents he would like to see in ROH

* His new podcast Last Stop Penn Station with Cary Silkin

Ian Riccaboni can be heard every week as part of ROH TV. For more information please visit www.ROHWrestling.com

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag looking at your favorite Triple H matches and moments

You can check listen to past episodes of The Wrestling Inc Daily here.