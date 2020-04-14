Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, which you can listen to via the player above. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today's episode features:

Second City Chicago's EJ Cameron joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* WWE being deemed an essential service in Florida

* Backstage news on the roster morale at the WWE Performance Center tapings

* Zelina Vega's new stable

* Seth Rollins as Drew McIntyre's first big title feud

* The XFL filing for bankruptcy

* WWE 2K21 reportedly being cancelled

* MJF's cryptic tweet teasing something is wrong

* Exclusive news on which top AEW stars did not attend the recent TV tapings

* DDP welcoming Jake Roberts back into his home

Wrestling Inc. President Raj G interview with UFC Hall of Famer Urijah Faber

The Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag looking at which female WWE Superstar you think should hold the Money In The Bank briefcase

