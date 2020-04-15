Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, which you can listen to via the player above. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

* WWE announcing employee furloughs and employee releases

* Vince McMahon's reputation taking a hit

* Bob Arum wanting to run boxing fights from the WWE Performance Center

* AEW Double or Nothing happening live

* Jim Cornette defending Jerry Lawler

* Backstage news on Austin Theory joining RAW

Nick's interview with ROH's Matt Taven. Featuring Taven discussing:

* PCO's involvement in WWE's Brawl For All

* Which ROH wrestler he thinks would win a Brawl For All

* Marty Scurll's new backstage role

* His ROH World Championship win at Madison Square Garden

* How AEW's The Butcher helped with his entrance

* How he feels about other promotions running during the coronavirus pandemic

