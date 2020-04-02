Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, which you can listen to via the player above. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today's episode features:

Wrestling Inc's Justin LaBar joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* Florida and Georgia's "shelter in place" orders

* Backstage news on AEW's "undisclosed location"

* Rumors of a post-WrestleMania break for WWE

* WWE reportedly still deciding which matches will air on each night of WrestleMania 36

* WWE experimenting with fan interaction for the content

* WWE's Dream Match Mania card

Nick's interview with Dark Side of the Ring's Executive Producer & Writer, Evan Husney and Executive Producer & Director, Jason Eisner. Featuring Husney and Eisner discussing:

* What they want to do with season two that they didn't with season one

* How the Chris Benoit episode came together

* Winning the trust of David Benoit

* Why they chose to do a Brawl For All episode

* A possible coronavirus pandemic episode in season three

The latest mailbag segment looking at which WWE/Universal Champion you all think will is most likely to walk out of WrestleMania 36 with their title

You can check listen to past episodes of The Wrestling Inc Daily here.