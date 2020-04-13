Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, which you can check it out in the player above. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today's episode features:

Wrestling Inc's Michael Wiseman joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the weekend. Including:

* A WWE on-screen talent testing positive for COVID-19

* Backstage news on WWE's decision to return to live TV

* WrestleMania 36 viewership insights

* The latest on Roman Reigns' post-Mania plans

* Bray Wyatt as Braun Strowman's first WWE Universal Championship feud

* How the coronavirus pandemic is creating opportunity for WWE in Japan

* Ronda Rousey's controversial comments about "fake fights" and "ungrateful fans"

* The Revival revealing their new in-ring names

Nick's interview with former ECW and WWE Superstar The Blue Meanie

The latest installment of The Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag looking at your responses to our "Never Have I Ever" game

