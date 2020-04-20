Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, which you can check it out in the player above. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today's episode features:

Wrestling Inc's Michael Wiseman joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the weekend. Including:

* The most recent WWE releases

* WWE's Money In The Bank WWE Headquarters twist

* WWE's MITB tagline "Climb The Corporate Ladder!"

* Smackdown fallout

* WWE's WrestleMania 37 location possibly in jeopardy

* WWE returning to a pre-tape schedule for their TV shows

* MJF claiming he may require surgery

* Matt Striker on FOX's "Labor Of Love"

Nick's interview with WWE Hall of Famer The Godfather. Featuring Godfather discussing:

* How he's getting into the marijuana industry

* Vince McMahon's attitude towards marijuana

* WWE's Brawl For All

* WWE nearly bringing back Papa Shango in 1996

* His relationship with The Undertaker

The latest installment of The Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag looking at what in pro wrestling you are most interested in at the moment

