Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, which you can check it out in the player above. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today's episode features:

Wrestling Inc's Michael Wiseman joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the weekend. Including:

* Vince McMahon reportedly almost doing a no crowd WrestleMania at Raymond James Stadium

* WWE WrestleMania 36 results

* Backstage news on WWE - ESPN

* WWE reportedly considering filming Smackdown this week in a shutdown state

* AEW going dark indefinitely

* Forbes list of the top ten highest paid WWE Superstars

Nick's interview with two-time WWE Hall of Famer "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair. Featuring Ric discussing:

* How he's holding up during the coronavirus pandemic

* Charlotte Flair's WWE NXT Championship win at WrestleMania 36

* Undertaker's Bone Yard match with AJ Styles

* Bray Wyatt's Firefly Fun House match with John Cena

* Randy Orton as the best male pro wrestler in WWE

* His WrestleMania retirement match against Shawn Michaels

Official Ric Flair merchandise can now be found at www.RicFlairShop.com. WOOOOOOO!!!!!!!

The latest installment of The Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag looking at what you all thought was THE moment of WWE WrestleMania 36

You can follow Teddy on Twitter @teddyplayalong

You can check listen to past episodes of The Wrestling Inc Daily here.