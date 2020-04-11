- Above is a WWE playlist featuring wrestlers who led animals to the ring, including, dogs, tigers, and bears.

- WWE Network News reported a new episode of WWE Break it Down featuring Ricochet is headed to the WWE Network next Sunday. Ricochet will look back at some of his bigger moments in WWE and break them down. Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre, and WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus have previously appeared on this show.

- As noted, The Forgotten Sons (Steve Cutler, Wesley Blake, and Jaxson Ryker) debuted on last night's SmackDown.

"It's been a long time coming, it's been a long time for the three of us, and what better way then to cement it here in the Performance Center in Orlando," Cutler said. "With the years that Blake's put in, with the years Ryker has put in, and especially the years I've put in. You're damn right it was a debut and I hope the whole world was watching."