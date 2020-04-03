Welcome to Wrestling Inc's WWE 205 Live recap! Tonight's action-packed show will take place right after Friday Night SmackDown at 10 EST on the WWE Network. Be sure to chime in on your thoughts about tonight's show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up to date coverage. Below is what's on tonight's agenda:

Kushida vs. Danny Burch

"Gentleman" Jack Gallagher vs. Tyler Breeze

Commentators Jon Quasto and Aiden English welcome fans to a brand new episode of 205 Live! The first match of the night is announced.

Kushida goes for Burch's leg right away. Burch grabs hold of Kushida and takes control after a wristlock. Burch sends Kushida down on the mat. Both men get back up. Burch grabs Kushida's left leg and attempts to lock in a half-crab. Kushida crawls over to the bottom rope and grabs hold of it before the half-crab is officially locked in. Burch locks in a side headlock takedown. Kushida rolls through. Burch with a leg pick, sends Kushida face-first onto the mat. Kushida gets up and heads to the top rope. He flies off only to be caught with a European uppercut midair from Burch. Kushida gets his boot up, and lands a handspring back elbow on Burch. Burch catches Kushida and locks in a crossface. Kushida rolls out. Burch throws a few uppercuts, Kushida fights back with several knee strikes. Kushida locks in an arm submission on Burch, and Burch taps out.

Winner: Kushida

And now, the main event!

Both men lockup. Gallagher pushes Breeze up against the ropes, Breeze reverses it. Gallagher locks in a side headlock. Breeze pushes Gallagher towards the ropes, and Gallagher connects a shoulder tackle. Breeze fires back with a shoulder tackle of his own, followed by a takedown. Gallagher catches Breeze midair and sends him face-first onto the top rope. Gallagher throws down a strike and then an uppercut. Breeze fights back with a few midsection shots, followed by a dropkick. Breeze connects two running forearms and a supermodel kick. Breeze covers Gallagher. Gallagher kicks out at 2. Gallagher locks in an armbar. Breeze gets his foot on the bottom rope. Both men exchange strikes in the middle of the ring. Breeze sends Gallagher towards the barricade on the outside. Back in the ring, Gallagher connects a Discus elbow, and wins the match.

Winner: "Gentleman" Jack Gallagher

That concludes tonight's episode.