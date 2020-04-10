As noted earlier at this link, WWE has announced the "immediate release" of The Revival, Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder. They are now free to go where they want as they do not have a non-compete clause with WWE.

Several wrestlers took to Twitter today to react to the departures.

One notable reaction came from Aleister Black.

"Both of you made me a better wrestler. Inside and outside the ring true professionals. Nothing but respect and love for the both of you. Take the world friends," Black wrote.

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley predicted we haven't seen the last or the best from Dash and Dawson.

Foley wrote, "My guess is we have not seen the last...or best of @ScottDawsonWWE and @DashWilderWWE"

WWE Producer Shane Helms also commented on working with The Revival.

Helms wrote, "I love Tag-Team wrestling and I loved working with, and just watching, @DashWilderWWE and @ScottDawsonWWE do their thing. All my best to these two!"

Santana appears to be the first AEW star to react to the release, which is interesting as it's believed The Revival is headed to the company. He wrote, "Tag Team Wrestling."

Impact Tag Team Champion Ethan Page posted on a possible match between The North and The Revival.

He wrote, "Sooo @DashWilderWWE @ScottDawsonWWE .... we doin' this when quarantine is over? #TheRevival vs #TheNorth"

Below are more reactions from Sasha Banks, SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley, WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, Jim Cornette, and Peyton Royce:

