WWE announced today that they have adjourned their 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders until Thursday, May 14, 2020.

WWE announced earlier this month that the meeting was to be convened and immediately adjourned today, April 16 at 10am ET, due to COVID-19. It was then announced today that the Annual Meeting had been adjourned until May 14 due to coronavirus concerns. WWE noted in the April 9 announcement that the record date will remain February 20, 2020.

It was noted in today's press release and SEC filing that the May 14 date was chosen to remain within the period of the stay-at-home order issued by Connecticut Governor Lamont. WWE added that it's "extremely likely" that the May meeting will be adjourned again until a later date. WWE will keep their stockholders updated as new information is available.

WWE also announced today that their Board of Directors declared the regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share for all Class A and B shares of common stock. The record date for the dividend will be June 15 and the payment date will be June 25.

WWE stock was up 1.98% today, closing at $39.67 after opening at $39.05. Today's high was $40.94 and the low was $38.88.

04/16/2020 STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- WWE today announced the adjournment of its annual meeting until May 14, 2020. Such date was chosen in order to conform with the Delaware General Corporation law relating to adjournments, however, as that date remains within the effective period of Governor Lamont's stay at home/stay safe executive order for the State of Connecticut, it is extremely likely that the May meeting will again be adjourned to a later date. The Company will keep its stockholders apprised of all updates relating to the annual meeting as they become available.

