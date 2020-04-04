Announced on WWE's The Bump, The Miz was injured during last night's brawl on SmackDown and won't be participating at WrestleMania.
Initially, Miz and John Morrison were scheduled to defend the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Titles in a Ladder Match against The New Day and The Usos, but it will now be Morrison vs. Jimmy Uso vs. Kofi Kingston in a Ladder Match with the tag titles still at stake.
Behind-the-scenes, Miz was actually sick when he showed up to last week's tapings and wasn't cleared to compete.
WrestleMania is tonight and tomorrow at 7 pm ET with the Kickoff starting at 6 pm ET. Below is the updated card:
WWE Championship
Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Drew McIntyre
WWE Universal Championship
Goldberg (c) vs. Braun Strowman
WWE RAW Women's Championship
Becky Lynch (c) vs. Shayna Baszler
Fatal Five-Way Elimination Match for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship
Bayley (c) vs. Lacey Evans vs. Sasha Banks vs. Naomi vs. Tamina Snuka
NXT Women's Championship
Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte
WWE RAW Tag Team Championship
The Street Profits (c) vs. Angel Garza and Austin Theory
WWE Women's Tag Team Championship
Asuka and Kairi Sane (c) vs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross
WWE Intercontinental Championship
Sami Zayn (c) vs. Daniel Bryan
WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship (Ladder Match)
John Morrison (c) vs. Jimmy Uso vs. Kofi Kingston
Last Man Standing Match
Randy Orton vs. Edge
Boneyard Match
The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles
Firefly Fun House Match
John Cena vs. Bray Wyatt
Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins
Elias vs. King Baron Corbin
Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley
Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler
Kickoff
Liv Morgan vs. Natalya
Kickoff
Cesaro vs. Drew Gulak
