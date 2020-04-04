Announced on WWE's The Bump, The Miz was injured during last night's brawl on SmackDown and won't be participating at WrestleMania.

Initially, Miz and John Morrison were scheduled to defend the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Titles in a Ladder Match against The New Day and The Usos, but it will now be Morrison vs. Jimmy Uso vs. Kofi Kingston in a Ladder Match with the tag titles still at stake.

Behind-the-scenes, Miz was actually sick when he showed up to last week's tapings and wasn't cleared to compete.

WrestleMania is tonight and tomorrow at 7 pm ET with the Kickoff starting at 6 pm ET. Below is the updated card:

WWE Championship

Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE Universal Championship

Goldberg (c) vs. Braun Strowman

WWE RAW Women's Championship

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Shayna Baszler

Fatal Five-Way Elimination Match for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship

Bayley (c) vs. Lacey Evans vs. Sasha Banks vs. Naomi vs. Tamina Snuka

NXT Women's Championship

Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte

WWE RAW Tag Team Championship

The Street Profits (c) vs. Angel Garza and Austin Theory

WWE Women's Tag Team Championship

Asuka and Kairi Sane (c) vs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross

WWE Intercontinental Championship

Sami Zayn (c) vs. Daniel Bryan

WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship (Ladder Match)

John Morrison (c) vs. Jimmy Uso vs. Kofi Kingston

Last Man Standing Match

Randy Orton vs. Edge

Boneyard Match

The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles

Firefly Fun House Match

John Cena vs. Bray Wyatt

Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

Elias vs. King Baron Corbin

Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley

Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler

Kickoff

Liv Morgan vs. Natalya

Kickoff

Cesaro vs. Drew Gulak