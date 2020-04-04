Announced on WWE's The Bump, The Miz was injured during last night's brawl on SmackDown and won't be participating at WrestleMania.

Initially, Miz and John Morrison were scheduled to defend the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Titles in a Ladder Match against The New Day and The Usos, but it will now be Morrison vs. Jimmy Uso vs. Kofi Kingston in a Ladder Match with the tag titles still at stake.

Behind-the-scenes, Miz was actually sick when he showed up to last week's tapings and wasn't cleared to compete.

WrestleMania is tonight and tomorrow at 7 pm ET with the Kickoff starting at 6 pm ET. Below is the updated card:

WWE Championship
Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE Universal Championship
Goldberg (c) vs. Braun Strowman

WWE RAW Women's Championship
Becky Lynch (c) vs. Shayna Baszler

Fatal Five-Way Elimination Match for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship
Bayley (c) vs. Lacey Evans vs. Sasha Banks vs. Naomi vs. Tamina Snuka

NXT Women's Championship
Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte

WWE RAW Tag Team Championship
The Street Profits (c) vs. Angel Garza and Austin Theory

WWE Women's Tag Team Championship
Asuka and Kairi Sane (c) vs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross

WWE Intercontinental Championship
Sami Zayn (c) vs. Daniel Bryan

WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship (Ladder Match)
John Morrison (c) vs. Jimmy Uso vs. Kofi Kingston

Last Man Standing Match
Randy Orton vs. Edge

Boneyard Match
The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles

Firefly Fun House Match
John Cena vs. Bray Wyatt

Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

Elias vs. King Baron Corbin

Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley

Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler

Kickoff
Liv Morgan vs. Natalya

Kickoff
Cesaro vs. Drew Gulak