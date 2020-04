WWE has announced WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. Angel Garza in a non-title match for tonight's RAW episode from the WWE Performance Center, which will air live on the USA Network.

Below is the updated line-up for tonight:

* Aleister Black vs. Austin Theory (MITB qualifier)

* MVP vs. Apollo Crews (MITB qualifier)

* Rey Mysterio vs. Murphy (MITB qualifier)

* Drew McIntyre addresses Seth Rollins, Drew vs. Angel Garza

