As reported , WWE is doing an eight-man round-robin tournament to decide the new Interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion. Group A includes Kushida, Drake Maverick, Tony Nese, and Jake Atlas.

This afternoon WWE announced Group B, which includes Isaiah "Swerve" Scott, El Hijo del Fantasma, Akira Tozawa, and Gentleman Jack Gallagher.

The reason for the tournament is the current NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin is stuck in the UK due to travel restrictions placed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The eight-man tournament will get started on this Wednesday's NXT. Below is the format of the tournament:

* Eight Superstars will be split into two groups of four.

* Superstars will compete against each of the three other members of their group.

* The Superstar with the best record in each group will advance to the championship match.

* Any ties will be broken by head-to-head record.

* The winner of Group A will face the winner of Group B to determine the new Interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion.