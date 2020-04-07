As noted earlier at this link, WWE is planning another lengthy set of WWE NXT, RAW and SmackDown tapings from the empty WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL this week. Our earlier report also noted how they plan to "take over" another hotel in the area, for talent to stay in, and tape in "waves" to follow CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 outbreak.

WWE will reportedly take extra safety measures at the Performance Center tapings as they continue to work through the coronavirus pandemic.

WWE is planning on changing the ropes, turnbuckles, aprons and canvas after every match, according to PWInsider. They are also planning to do a complete sanitizing of the WWE Performance Center as they work.

You can click here for recent comments from WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon on other ways they are staying safe while taping through the outbreak. As we've noted, there is currently a stay-at-home order in place for the state of Florida, but there's no word yet on how WWE is dealing with that.

Stay tuned for more updates from this week's WWE TV tapings.