The 2020 WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view reportedly will not happen as planned.

We noted in early March how the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland had announced the MITB pay-per-view for May 10. Tickets went on sale Friday, March 13. Now @Wrestlevotes reports that the event will not take place as scheduled to to ongoing schedule changes related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The status of Money In the Bank 2020 is still to be determined, as are the other events as the COVID-19 outbreak continues. It was noted that Money In the Bank could end up being held at the WWE Performance Center.

Money In the Bank will be the first pay-per-view after WrestleMania 36, which airs this coming Saturday and Sunday.

We noted on Wednesday this link that there have been rumors on WWE possibly taking time off. The unconfirmed rumors were based on talk going around at the WWE Performance Center, that said WWE may take a break if the state of Florida were to issue a stay-at-home order. That order was finally issued yesterday by Governor DeSantis after weeks of resistance, as we noted at this link. We noted on March 31 at this link how WWE had apparently nixed all events for the month of April, while tickets were still being sold for the May 1 SmackDown in Albany, NY. There's still no word yet on when WWE will resume a regular schedule, or how the new stay-at-home order will impact their tapings in Florida.

