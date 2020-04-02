The WWE Network is now available in the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia.

Esquire Middle East reports that the Network was made available in the region to celebrate WrestleMania 36 Weekend. The cost is $9.99 per month with the first month free.

It's interesting to note that the Network is now up & running in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as it was reported back on March 24 that the service was not available in the country "until further notice." No reason was given, but less than one week later that has changed.

WrestleMania 36 will stream on Sunday and Monday morning beginning at 2am AST. The big event will stream here in the United States on Saturday and Sunday at 6pm ET each day, beginning with the Kickoff pre-show.