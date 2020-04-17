WWE has reportedly filmed content for the upcoming Money In the Bank pay-per-view from their home base of Stamford, CT.

It was reported today by PWInsider that content for Money In the Bank was filmed at WWE HQ in Stamford earlier this week. There's no word yet on if the content was filmed at both the main WWE building and the TV studios, but it was noted that filming took place at company HQ.

It was also said that WWE filmed material on the roof of the main building, known as Titan Tower.

It's been expected that the Money In the Bank pay-per-view would take place at the closed-set WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL, and that was reported as confirmed by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter overnight. @Wrestlevotes then reported today that the event would take place on May 10, from a to-be-determined location with no fans, but not the Performance Center.

As noted earlier today, it was revealed that WWE made a major change to their schedule for tapings through June. You can click here for those changes and the WWE statement. It's interesting to note that there was not a Performance Center date for May 10 listed on that schedule.

Stay tuned for updates on WWE Money In the Bank. You can click here for our recent report on plans for the top matches at the pay-per-view.