WWE taped television in late March that will go through NXT this Wednesday night.

WWE had planned to resume tapings this week at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida for Friday's SmackDown, however those plans are apparently out the window as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis ordered a statewide lockdown that went into effect last Friday and expires on April 30.

WWE is reportedly still planning to tape SmackDown sometime this week, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio.

According to Meltzer, WWE is trying to keep the location of the tapings secret, however it is apparently in a shutdown state.

AEW held tapings last week in Norcross, Georgia, before Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, who said that he had just learned that asymptomatic people can transmit COVID-19, issued a state shutdown. They reportedly have enough footage to last until mid-May. As previously reported, AEW has shutdown tapings indefinitely.