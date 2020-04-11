With NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin stuck in the UK due to travel restrictions from the coronavirus pandemic, it was announced a tournament will be held to crown an Interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion.

As seen below, WWE has announced a round robin format for the tournament, which will kick off on this Wednesday's NXT. The eight entrants will be announced tomorrow.

- Eight Superstars will be split into two groups of four. - Superstars will compete against each of the three other members of their group. - The Superstar with the best record in each group will advance to the championship match. - Any ties will be broken by head-to-head record. - The winner of Group A will face the winner of Group B to determine the new Interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion. The full groups will be revealed tomorrow on WWE.com and WWE's social media platforms, so check back here for more information, and be sure to watch the start of the tournament on NXT, this Wednesday at 8/7 C on USA Network

Since the announcement was made, Devlin has commented about WWE's decision.

"First things first, absolutely shocking and disrespectful decision by WWE management," Devlin wrote on Twitter. "Secondly, you can crown a fraud champion and give him a little replica of my title, but everyone around the world knows who the REAL NXT Cruiserweight Champion still is."