Friday's SmackDown drew an average of 2.014 million viewers in the overnight ratings, according to Showbuzz Daily. Hour one drew 2.050 million viewers, then hour two dropped to 1.978 million viewers. WWE continues to film from the WWE Performance Center without a live audience.

SmackDown also drew an average of 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic, which was #7 for the night. Blue Bloods topped the night at 0.8. The NFL Draft: Rounds 2-3 drew an average of 0.73 for its three hour run on Friday night.

If the number holds up, it would be down 7.9% from last Friday's SmackDown episode, which drew an average of 2.187 million viewers with a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demographic. This would also become the lowest rated episode of SmackDown on FOX.

SmackDown was #7 for the night among the networks in viewership. It came in behind: NFL Draft: Round 2-3, MacGyver, Magnum P.I., Blue Bloods, The Blacklist, and Dateline NBC. Blue Bloods topped the night at 8.086 million viewers.

Final ratings will be out on Monday.

Below is our 2020 SmackDown Viewership Tracker:

January 3 Episode: 2.413 million viewers with a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 10 Episode: 2.497 million viewers with a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 17 Episode: 2.562 million viewers with a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 24 Episode: 2.448 million viewers with a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 31 Episode: 2.497 million viewers with a 0.8 ratings in the 18-49 demographic (post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 7 Episode: 2.538 million viewers with a 0.8 ratings in the 18-49 demographic

February 14 Episode: 2.464 million viewers with a 0.7 ratings in the 18-49 demographic

February 21 Episode: 2.484 million viewers with a 0.7 ratings in the 18-49 demographic

February 28 Episode: 2.687 million viewers with a 0.8 ratings in the 18-49 demographic (post-Super ShowDown episode)

March 6 Episode: 2.456 million viewers with a 0.7 ratings in the 18-49 demographics

March 13 Episode: 2.470 million viewers with a 0.7 ratings in the 18-49 demographics (post-Elimination Chamber WWE Performance Center episode)

March 20 Episode: 2.569 million viewers with a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 27 Episode: 2.367 million viewers with a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 3 Episode: 2.398 million viewers with a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 10 Episode: 2.317 million viewers with a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-WrestleMania 36 episode)

April 17 Episode: 2.187 million viewers with a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demographic

2019 Total: 112.530 million viewers

2019 Average: 2.164 million viewers per episode

2018 Total: 122.304 million viewers

2018 Average: 2.352 million viewers per episode

2017 Total: 132.401 million viewers

2017 Average: 2.546 million viewers per episode