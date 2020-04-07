A few days ago, WWE star Rey Mysterio spoke with Fox Sports MX to discuss more on why he missed WrestleMania 36.

Mysterio explained in Spanish that he was feeling under the weather when WWE started taping shows at the Performance Center and that the WWE doctors opted for him to stay home to avoid any potential issues (h/t to ComicBook.com).

He also stated that he showed no signs or symptoms or coronavirus, and speculated that it was caused by traveling from Orlando to San Diego.

As noted last month, it was likely that Rey Mysterio was considered to go against Andrade for the U.S. Title at WrestleMania 36. With Rey being out, the match was then turned into Andrade and Angel Garza vs. Street Profits for the RAW Tag Team Championships.

In the end, the WrestleMania 36 match was turned into Angel Garza and Austin Theory vs. Street Profits for the RAW Tag Team Championships. The Street Profits ended up retaining the titles.

Below you can listen to the interview: