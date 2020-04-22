As noted on Tuesday, WWE 24/7 Champion Rob Gronkowski is returning to the NFL after previously retiring. The tight-end is set to be traded from the New England Patriots to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with this Thursday's NFL Draft. Gronk reportedly has 1 year and $10 million left on his contract with the Patriots.

WWE congratulated Gronk via Twitter last night but said the WWE 24/7 Title rules still apply to him.

"Congratulations to @RobGronkowski, the current WWE 24/7 Champion, on his return to football. Per the rules of the 24/7 Title, Gronk must defend his championship at all times in any location. He could be celebrating a touchdown pass from @TomBrady... anytime, anywhere," they wrote.

There's no word yet on what the NFL return will mean for Gronk's WWE contract, but we will keep you updated. He was rumored to wrestle a match at WWE SummerSlam in Boston this August.

Below is WWE's congratulatory tweet: