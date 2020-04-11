Back in January, BT Sport took over airing WWE live in the UK and Ireland after its 30 year partnership with Sky Sports ended. The new deal included airings of RAW, SmackDown, NXT, NXT UK, and WWE PPVs.

For those in the UK who have the WWE Network, they could watch NXT on-demand by the Friday after it aired, but that looks to have changed.

Effective immediately, those fans will now have to wait a week after the US broadcast before they can check out NXT, according to PWInsider. No official reason was given, but it's speculated this is due to BT Sport having the exclusive rights to live airings of the show. It's unknown why it took four months for the adjustment to take place.

No announcement was made via e-mail or social media, leading to numerous UK fans contacting the @AskWWENetwork Twitter account to find out why NXT isn't available yet.

Many have received responses directing them to contact WWE Fan Services or send a DM. The tweet below specifically let the individual know they would have to wait seven days.